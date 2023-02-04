Ice Spice Joins PinkPantheress For "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" Collaboration: Listen - HotNewHipHop
songs

Ice Spice Joins PinkPantheress For “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” Collaboration: Listen

By Hayley Hynes
Boy's a liar Pt. 2
Ice Spice,PinkPantheress
VERY HOTTTTT
Editor rating
NOT RATED YET
Audience rating
Tags
More News