She obviously isn’t able to wrap an individual present for each of her fans and deliver it to them firsthand. However, PinkPantheress is doing her best to ensure her listeners are satisfied this holiday season – no matter what they find under their tree on the 25th.

She’s been sharing several singles over the past few weeks. Now, the 21-year-old is back with an EP to close out the year consisting of three songs. The first, “Do You Miss Me?” made its debut in mid-November. Now, she’s giving us a music video for that, along with more musical goodness.

After that release, PP shared “Boy’s a liar” in early December. In a press release, she noted that it was the track she’s been “most excited to put out.”

“Me and Mura Masa wanted to create a fun track together about a common theme this time of year, boys being LIARS,” the UK songstress went on.

The third and final title on her new EP is “Take me home.” On her first verse, she sings, “I’m making the most of my life / Till the day that I hit twenty-five / I know that they’ll make an adult of me / I know that I’m not quite ready to be.”

On the chorus, she continues, “And I know I’ve got some growing, I realized the other day / When I said some things that I knew that I shouldn’t say.”

In a statement shared by The Fader, PinkPantheress spoke about her latest project. “I wanted to give a Christmas gift for anyone in need of some upbeat music,” she said of the previously teased songs that have now been shared with the world.

Finally, stream PinkPantheress’ Take me home EP on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know which of the three titles is your favourite in the comments.

Take me home Tracklist:

Boy’s a liar Do you miss me? Take me home

