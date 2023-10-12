PinkPantheress Announces New Album, “Heaven Knows,” Dropping Next Month

PinkPantheress has announced that her first album will be titled Heaven Knows is dropping next month. She provided fans with several details regarding the project in a post on social media, Thursday afternoon. Additionally, she says she’ll be embarking on The Capable of Love Tour, in February 2024.

“what an intense insane moment!” she began. “my first album is coming out and you know i love a pun so it’s called ‘heaven knows’, out on november 10th. this album is an accumulation of music i’ve made over the last two years, with some beloved tunes that might sound familiar and some cutie features who i can’t wait to announce. i love everyone here, i cried the other day thinking of how lucky i am to have people willing to listen to me, you are never taken in vain. to my fanpages, i love you, you’re always there for me and i will never forget about how safe you make me feel. it’s been a long time comin from pain to capable of love, i hope you love each song you hear from me!”

PinkPantheress At The VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: PinkPantheress attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

As for PinkPantheress’ tour dates, she’ll be hitting Dublin, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Manchester, and London in February and March of next year. Fans who pre-order the new album will have advanced access to pre-sale tickets for the concerts. While fans expressed their excitement in the comments section, many complained about the lack of dates in the U.S. One wrote: “YOU HATE ME SM DO A SOLO TOUR IN THE US,” while another added, “Ditch Europe and come to America.” Check out PinkPantheress’’ full announcement below.

PinkPantheress' Announces "Heaven Knows"

PinkPantheress' Heaven Knows will be her first studio album and follows her 2021 mixtape To Hell with It. Be on the lookout for further updates on the project ahead of its November 10th release on HotNewHipHop.

