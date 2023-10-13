PinkPantheress Previews New Album With Gorgeous Track “Capable Of Love”

PinkPantheress is someone who has burst onto the scene in a very big way as of late. Overall, she doesn't have a lot of songs to her name. Moreover, her songs are extremely short, for the most part. However, she is someone that fans have really been gravitating towards. Her songs tend to go extremely viral, and her supporters love everything she has been doing as of late. Her collaboration with Ice Spice was massive, and there is this sense that she can be the next big superstar.

Well, in just a few weeks from now, the artist will be dropping a new project called Heaven Knows. Fans are excited about this upcoming body of work, and you can understand why. Thankfully, as a way to introduce us to this new album, PinkPantheress has come through with a song and music video for "Capable Of Love." In fact, the track is four minutes long, which is a welcomed surprise given the songstress' previous efforts.

PinkPantheress Continues To Impress

With this song, PinkPantheress flexes her ear for melodies. The vocal lines are sticky and the production complements her sonic aesthetic beautifully. Moreover, the lyrics here are meaningful and you can tell that this album will be heavy on the themes of love and heartbreak. If you are a fan of Imogen Heap or Frou Frou, the sounds here might be a bit familiar. Either way, it is a great new song.

Quotable Lyrics:

Three little words, dedicate them to me

Please make them personal, then say them to me

My focus is everywhere, I'm not listenin'

I got a readin' on my palm just to see

