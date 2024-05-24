PinkPantheress Samples Selena On Bubbly New Single "Turn It Up"

PinkPantheress is back. The bedroom pop superstar took some time off after the release of her debut album, Heaven Knows, but she's ready for another rollout. She teased a snippet of her new single, "Turn It Up," on her TikTok, and fans immediately went nuts for its airy, melodic beat. Well, Pantheress has now dropped the full version on streaming, and it did not disappoint. "Turn It Up," the presumed lead single to her next album, is everything fans could want and more.

The first thing that jumps out about "Turn It Up" is the instrumental. It has the classic, genre-melding sound that PinkPantheress fans are used to, but it also makes use of an iconic 90s sample. The sample in question is "Dreaming of You" by Selena. The Queen of Tejano is rarely used in modern pop music, but the way the melody get chopped up here, maybe she should. "Turn It Up" recycles the opening chords of "Dreaming of You," but speeds them up to give them a propulsive, lo-fi feel. Pantheress is famous for her eclectic musical taste, and this flip is probably one of the best examples of this taste working in tandem with her knack for catchy hooks.

PinkPantheress Continues To Perfect Her Unique Sound

The lyrics are typical PinkPantheress fodder. She sings about a rocky relationship with a man, and the desire to make things go right, even if only for the moment. The singer's words are not really meant to be taken out of the context of the song. They're just meant to sound good. To nobody's surprise, they do.

"I got thе time with you, that's what I want tonight. Boy, just show your devotion," she sings. "Make yoursеlf go through the motions. I hate going out, but you just got the promotion." If you're not a fan of PinkPantheress already, this song won't change your mind. If you love her, though, "Turn It Up" will get lots of spin this summer.

What are your thoughts on this new song, "Turn It Up" by PinkPantheress? Does she have another hit on her hands? Do you like the Selena sample? Are you excited for the singer's new album? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding PinkPantheress. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics

You just make me wanna say, "Hey, it’s me" (Hey, it's me)

We've been talking twice a week (We've been talking twice a week)

I like this speed (I like this speed)

It just makes me (It just makes me) wanna say (Turn it up), "Hey, it's me" (Hey, it's me)

