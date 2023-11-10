PinkPantheress Showcases Her Versatility On Her Debut Album, “Heaven Knows”

It is safe to say that PinkPantheress was anxious to release her debut album, Heaven knows. It does not help that she had only been pushing music out on streaming for two years before the release. On top of that, people were already eager to hear what she could do. Even though we got a mixtape in 2021, to hell with it, the nerves are valid. Delivering your first true album comes with a lot of mixed emotions and she expressed that tenfold in a couple of interviews.

In a chat with Pitchfork, the English pop singer about the heavy weight of expectations she was feeling. "I’m scared of putting out music now. There’s more on the line, there’s more pressure, people expect a certain standard." In addition, PinkPantheress also said she wanted to take some different artistic directions as well. In her chat with NME, she explained that she wants to start "making a shift towards other styles of music." Furthermore, the Bath-born artist preached how important it is to be well-rounded. "I feel like it’s so important as an artist to show versatility."

Listen To Heaven Knows By PinkPantheress

Well, she certainly has a lot of tools at her disposal. Pantheress bolsters that by bringing on guests such as Central Cee and Rema to dip her toes in other directions. While she does have "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" on here we encourage you to check out the deeper cuts to truly appreciate what she has going on. PinkPantheress is here to stay and we cannot wait to see what is up next.

What are your initial thoughts on PinkPantheress' debut album, Heaven knows? Is she one of the best female artists going right now? Which tracks are you gravitating toward the most so far? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around PinkPantheress, as well as all of the hottest album drops.

Heaven knows Tracklist:

Another life (feat. Rema) True romance Mosquito The aisle Nice to meet you (feat. Central Cee) Bury me (feat. Kelela) Internet baby (interlude) Ophelia Feel complete Blue Feelings Capable of love Boy's a liar Pt. 2 with Ice Spice

