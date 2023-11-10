Post Malone’s Alleged Abusive Text Messages Cause Singer To Take Legal Action Against Lawyers

BYHayley Hynes
Recent years have obviously seen Post Malone evolve from a wild party animal and beer-pong champion to more of a family man. The "Congratulations" hitmaker previously welcomed a daughter with his fiancee in 2022. Though he mostly keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, Post has made notable changes for himself that fans are noticing, allowing him to show up as a better father for his little one. Among those bold efforts include losing over 50 pounds, though this ultimately caused trolls to negatively comment on the new dad's dramatic transformation too.

While he continues to focus his efforts on his other half and their growing girl, Post is now dealing with legal drama from a past relationship as well. As per Radar Online, a law firm called Martorell Law filed a lawsuit against the genre-bending artist and his ex, Ashlen Diaz, in March, after aiding the former in her quest for palimony support. According to the lawyers, the exes worked out a private deal, cutting out the firm's guaranteed percentage. Because of this, Martorell has been threatening to leak "hard and detailed" evidence proving Posty's role in "controlling" his ex's decisions.

Post Malone Responds to Abuse Allegations from Ex

Post Malone attends Seth Rogen's Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium on March 24, 2018 (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)

On Wednesday (November 8), the 28-year-old filed a motion requesting that the law firm's latest motion be denied. According to his legal team, any other amendments, "including the ones threatened" this year are "pointless" and "dead on arrival." From Malone's perspective, it's Diaz who should be feeling the legal heat, not him.

Post Malone's ex isn't the only person he's encountered legal troubles with in 2022. As the summer ended, Kodak Black's lawyer spoke out about the lawsuit his client received from the Stoney hitmaker, labelling it "idiotic." Read more about that tense situation at the link below, and let us know if you want to read Posty's alleged abusive texts to his former partner in the comments.

