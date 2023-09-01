Post Malone Shows Off His New Look After Dropping 55 Pounds

The weight loss journey came from a pretty simple change.

Often, fans need a reminder that their favorite artists are people just like them. Enter Post Malone, who has never been shy about sharing even the most mundane of his personal struggles. Last month, he sat down for an interview on The Joe Rogan Podcast where he talked about his pretty substantial weight loss. “I was like 240, now I’m like 185,” Posty revealed. He also revealed the method he used to do it, cutting out soda after various shows. “Yeah, shows, soda. Soda’s so bad. It’s so bad. But I’ll have a soda. I’m a bad boy. I’ll have a Monster Energy. But Celsius is so good, too.”

Post Malone also elaborates that he’s only human and sometimes will reward himself. “You know what, I had a great show, I’m feeling a little bit naughty. I’m gonna have myself coke on ice. So good.” In a recent series of pictures on Instagram, Post showed off his new figure and had fans discussing his health journey in the comments. “Chile I love you so much,” he said in the caption of the post. The top comment mentions his weight loss directly. “Let’s all give a round of applause for posty getting in shape!” the comment reads. It currently sits at nearly 7k likes underneath the post. Check out the full Instagram post below.

Post Malone’s Impressive Weight Loss

Fans recently got the chance to see Post Malone perform in a raw and personal format. That came from his NPR Tiny Desk Concert where he teamed up with some impressive musicians. They delivered some of the rappers mega-hits in an acoustic format that delighted fans.

Post Malone also dazzled a young fan with an impressive gift. During a show last month, he took the guitar right off his body and gave it to an 8-year-old fan after his show. What do you think of Post Malone losing 55 pounds after cutting soda out of his diet? Let us know in the comment section below.

