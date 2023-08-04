Post Malone Gifts Young Fan His Guitar After Show

Post Malone has a long history of making nice gestures for fans. At a recent stop in Tampa Post stuck around afterward to chat with some fans. One fan, in particular, got his potential, an 11-year-old named Winter. The fan couldn’t have possibly foreseen what was coming though. Post gave her just about the coolest thing possible, the guitar he used to perform that night. TMZ shared cellphone video of the exchange and caught up with the fan and her mother afterward. It turns out that they’ve been to 5 of Post’s shows before. While they’ve seen him give away smashed guitars to fans, they couldn’t believe he took the still intact guitar right off his back and gave it to Winter.

Post Malone just dropped his new album AUSTIN last week. Two of the album’s singles “Mourning” and “Chemical” have hung around in the Hot 100 since they first dropped. The album is set up to achieve even more chart success soon. It’s expected to sell over 100k copies in its first week. Those numbers could get it as high as number 2, behind Travis Scott’s UTOPIA. That would make it Post’s 5th straight studio album to debut in the top 5. Two of them Beerbongs & Bentleys and Hollywood’s Bleeding hit number 1.

Post Malone Makes Fans’ Night

Finding silly headlines about Post Malone hasn’t been hard recently. Just yesterday he stopped by the Call Her Daddy podcast. While there he told a story about trying to propose to his fiancé while far from sober and getting turned down. Thankfully it all worked out in the end and Post is comfortable enough sharing the funny story with fans.

Just a day before that Post shocked fans by spending $2 million on a Magic: The Gathering card. It’s reportedly the most expensive card ever sold from the game and Post is officially the new owner. It reminded fans of Drake, who just bought a ring worn by 2pac in his last public appearance for $1 million. What do you think of Post Malone giving a young fan a $5k guitar? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Post Malone Reflects On Shrooms Usage Affecting His Memory

[Via]