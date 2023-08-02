Post Malone Drops $2M On One Of A Kind “Magic: The Gathering” Card

Post Malone is now the proud owner of the One Ring Magic: The Gathering card. In March, Wizards of the Coast released a Lord of the Rings card set for their massively popular competitive card game. Within this crossover collection was the One Ring, based on the One Ring of Power from the iconic fantasy series. The One Ring card is truly unique – a one-of-one, serialized, foil-printed card. Furthermore, it was placed into a random Collector Booster pack somewhere in the world.

The cards were officially launched on June 23. Within hours, bounties worth millions of dollars were offered for the retrieval of the One Ring. Within a week, the card had been found by an anonymous collector in Canada. The card was subsequently graded at Mint 9 and resale offers, also in the millions, began flooding in. The most prominent of these was a reseller in Spain who offered $2 million plus an all-expenses trip to Europe. However, the One Ring has instead landed in the realm of men, with a humble bard by the name of Austin Richard Post.

Post Malone Acquires The One Ring

This is my dream come true, meeting @PostMalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. @PostMalone @wizards_magic you’ve changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me. Forever grateful 🙏 ✨ #mtg #onering pic.twitter.com/VMBlDA1HdD — Brook Trafton (@BrookTrafton) August 1, 2023

According to a post on X from Brook Trafton, Post Malone has now acquired the One Ring card. Trafton had previously spoken with outlets such as Dexerto anonymously through his PR presentation, The Notable Group. However, Trafton went public to share the news of the sale to the acclaimed musician. “This is my dream come true, meeting @PostMalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. @PostMalone @wizards_magic you’ve changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me. Forever grateful 🙏 ✨ #mtg #onering,” Trafton wrote on X, also sharing a video of him meeting Malone and safely delivering the card.

Furthermore, Trafton is now $2 million richer, although an article from Polygon suggests that the sale will be taxed at around 49% by the Canadian government. However, it’s a very special moment for the MTG community and Trafton himself. “This kind of thing doesn’t happen to people like me,” Trafton told Dexerto last month. “I think this whole collaboration, including the hunt, brought a lot of good to the MTG community. It brought new players and brought back some of the old ones. The set is fun to play and collect. I hope they continue to bring more of these collaborations and more of these hunts,” he added.

