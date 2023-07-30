Post Malone Reflects On Shrooms Usage Affecting His Memory

Post Malone says that his use of shrooms took a toll on his short-term memory. He discussed his drug usage during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music on Wednesday. He spoke more specifically about shrooms after revealing he’s never done hard drugs in his “entire life.”

“Yeah, I take shrooms,” Malone began. “I like shrooms. I like shrooms. Not as much as I used to. It’s really affected my short-term memory. Maybe it was just a stint of habitual overuse. Daily. But now I take a little bar of chocolate with my buddies, a little square chocolate and just laugh and laugh and laugh.”

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JULY 29: Post Malone performs at PNC Music Pavilion on July 29, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

He continued: “I was talking to a ranger buddy of mine. He was a ranger and he was saying they’re giving it to guys for PTSD and stuff. And I was like, oh that’s cool because a lot of the times, a lot of pharmaceuticals, they have negative reactions often. And it’s cool to see that they’re giving them this medicine and it’s actually working. He was saying his buddy was going through it and it really helped him a lot. I don’t know. It’s interesting because it’s improved. It has improved my view on things.”

Malone also admitted that he was quite sad while working on his previous album, but he’s in a much better place with the new effort, Austin. “Making the last record, I was so, so, so… Well, writing it, I was so, so sad,” Post added. “But now I’m so happy and it’s definitely improved my viewpoint on life.”

Post Malone Sits Down With Zane Lowe

Malone also discussed fatherhood and admitted that he’s toned down his rockstar lifestyle in the wake of becoming a dad. “Having a baby really put a lot into perspective, and it’s really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being cr*zy,” he said on the show.

