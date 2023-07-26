Post Malone Says He’s Never Tried Hard Drugs

Post Malone says that he’s never done hard drugs in his “entire life.” He discussed his health and drug usage during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Wednesday. The interview comes ahead of the release of Malone’s new album, Austin, which will be available on Friday, July 28th.

The interview also comes after fans have been voicing their concerns for Malone amid weight loss and odd on-stage antics. Malone addressed the situation, saying: “I mean, first off, I shouldn’t have to really justify anything to anyone, but I appreciate the concerns that people… But then it just goes… It goes from like, Hey, I hope he’s fine. But then the rumor starts that I’m doing hard drugs, which I’ve never done in my entire life.”

Post Malone In Concert

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 – day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

He added: “But now if I do drink and I’m not doing a show or recording… And yeah, that’s another… I have a very hard time expressing myself via recording if I’m not a little f***ed up. It’s a good spot now because if I’m not recording or I’m not talking to people or if I’m not doing shows, I really do drink just to have fun. It’s having a beer with my dad or with my bud.” However, Malone does concede that he has done shrooms. Elsewhere in the interview, Malone discusses the upcoming album, his experience with fatherhood, and more. Check out Malone’s full conversation with Lowe below.

Post Malone Sits Down With Zane Lowe

It’s not the first time Malone has told fans not to worry about whether he’s on drugs. Taking to Instagram back in April, Malone shared a selfie and wrote in the caption: “I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs. I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage. I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel. Next up is smokes and brews, but I like to consider myself a patient man.” Be on the look out for Austin on Friday.

