NPR Drops New Post Malone Tiny Desk Concert

The NPR Tiny Desk has been home to many memorable performances over the years. Rappers like Anderson .Paak, JID, Chance The Rapper, Freddie Gibbs, and many more have made memorable appearances behind the titular desk in the NPR office. Fans love the series for its intimate format and the novel amusement of seeing such big stars with big personalities size their performances down into such a small space. Earlier today, NPR dropped a new Tiny Desk Concert with one of the biggest stars they’ve had to date.

The newest Tiny Desk episode features Post Malone. The rapper is fresh off the release of his hit new album Austin. The project debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 behind only Travis Scott’s UTOPIA. The album stuck for a second week in the top 10 on the chart, falling to number 7. The album also has three songs in the Hot 100 this week with “Chemical,” “Mourning,” and “Overdrive.” Additionally, Post features on the remix of Noah Kahan’s hit song “Dial Drunk,” which lands in the top 30. While Post doesn’t perform any of those songs in his Tiny Desk Concert, he does bring out some older hits.

Post Malone And His Band At NPR’s Tiny Desk

Post Malone performed two of his biggest hits “Sunflower” and “Circles” as well as tracks like “I Fall Apart” and “Enough Is Enough.” He performed the acoustic set alongside a number of talented musicians adding sonic detail to his songs. The video already has over 150k views in just a few hours and the comments are full of fans loving what Post did with the format.

Post Malone turned heads a few weeks ago when he spent an astounding $2 million on a single Magic: The Gathering card. The sale marked the most expensive card ever sold from the franchise. It’s one of the many silly headlines that have emerged about Post throughout his career. Where would you rank Post Malone’s tiny desk concert among other rappers’ performances? Let us know in the comment section below.

