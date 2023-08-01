Post Malone “AUSTIN” Album Review

When Post Malone burst onto the scene with his atmospheric party rap anthem “White Iverson” in 2015, he was immediately hit with questions about his persona. From the jump, his entire visual aesthetic screamed “inauthentic.” However, as time went on, he was able to prove himself as a competent hitmaker. Songs like “Congratulations,” “Rockstar,” “Psycho,” and “Sunflower” gave him quite a bit of respect amongst his hip-hop peers. There seemed to be this hope that he would actually see his rap aspirations through. After all, white pop stars like Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and even Justin Timberlake had abandoned the genre before. These artists had put Post Malone in a compromising position, and like a moth to a flame, he subsequently did what everyone was afraid of.

Hollywood’s Bleeding in 2019 certainly had plenty of hip-hop stars, but they were primarily used as window dressing. A great example is Travis Scott’s inclusion in the Ozzy Osbourne-assisted “Take What You Want.” This song is so convinced of its own concept that it would make Metallica’s Lars Ulrich blush. From there, we got Twelve Carat Toothache, which has even less in the way of hip-hop. Sure, Gunna, Doja Cat, and Roddy Ricch are found throughout the tracklist. Although it was clear that Post Malone was “pulling an Andy” so to speak, and telling the rap world, “I Don’t Want To Play With You Anymore.” Interestingly enough, this proved to be his least commercially successful album since Stoney, according to XXL.

Post Malone Drops AUSTIN

Now, Post Malone is back with AUSTIN, and as his trajectory would predict, there is no hip-hop to be found here. In a year where hip-hop has largely failed to top the Billboard charts, Posty probably thought he was making an astute business decision. Instead, his album is being engulfed by Travis Scott’s Utopia. Overall, this is a nightmare scenario for an artist whose primary trait at this point is his ability to go number one. With eight Diamond songs to his name, fans expected AUSTIN to carry forth his hitmaking track record. Unfortunately, the album falls short in every sense of the word.

Upon first listen, you will immediately realize this is meant to be an acoustic pop record. These are sonic aesthetics that Post Malone has experimented with in the past. For the most part, this has been a successful avenue for the artist. However, during the 17-track runtime of Post Malone’s AUSTIN, we get nothing but shallow attempts at topping the charts. The album’s lead single, “Chemical,” is a sugary sweet pop track that showcases Post’s vocal chops. However, it is trying too hard to be a hit; even his strongest defenders recognize that.

Acoustic Sounds With Little Payoff

As the album moves forward, the acoustic nature of the songs continues. Unfortunately, every track bleeds into the next, creating few discernible moments. Quite frankly, the album feels like a walk through the mall on a Saturday afternoon. There are teenagers, the elderly, and unhinged children all around you as some of the most mind-numbing shopping music blares over the speakers. This is an album perfectly curated for teenagers who frequent the Teddy Fresh kiosk at Zumiez. While this may seem harsh, that is ultimately what the album is. In a world full of Meghan Trainor’s calling themselves “Mother,” Post Malone is right there, giving H&M’s across America songs for a lifetime.

But Does It Sound Good?

So, the real question here is: does the album sound good? Honestly, yeah it does. Post Malone is a competent guitar player who has a great voice. He has numerous hits under his belt, and he knows how to write a good song. With AUSTIN, there are nice songs to be found here. We just get very little in the way of variation to the point where it’s just background noise. The only time the album really deviates from its formula is during the opening drum hits on “Texas Tea.” Unfortunately, by this point in the album, Post has overstayed his welcome.

Final Thoughts On Post Malone’s AUSTIN

If you like Post Malone and his pop output, then you will probably enjoy AUSTIN. If you love Post for his hip-hop anthems and crossovers, you will likely hate this. However, if you’re in the middle, you will probably be bored out of your mind. At the end of the day, Posty is an artist who has become embedded in the pop machine. Once you become lost in the labyrinth, it is hard to get yourself out. Sometimes, the result is a bloated album like AUSTIN.