Allen Iverson Reacts To Post Malone’s “White Iverson” Joining The 1 Billion Club

Allen Iverson had himself a busy weekend recently as he was Dwyane Wade’s Hall of Fame induction. Overall, it was a very celebratory time for the NBA legend. Iverson received some kind words from Wade, and he even got a bit misty-eyed. Iverson is a true legend, and his contributions to the sport remain underrated. Moreover, he is also quite significant from a pop culture perspective. For instance, Post Malone’s track “White Iverson” was a tribute of sorts to AI. Now, the song has 1 billion streams on Spotify.

In a video on the Spotify YouTube channel, Post Malone revealed how he feels about the new accomplishment. As you can see, he feels extremely good about it. “It feels super cool that the song does connect with people, and I’m just happy to bring joy into anyone’s life when I can,” Malone said. “It’s an amazing feeling for me, and that really gave me the confidence and the courage to keep attempting to do what I love. I just appreciate all the support, and it’s the most beautiful feeling in the world for me. Thank you.”

Read More: Allen Iverson Speaks On “Unique” Bond With The City Of Philadelphia

Allen Iverson Says Congratulations

Additionally, Allen Iverson himself offered a congratulatory message to Post. Overall, it made for a truly fantastic moment. The song may have come out in 2015, but it still gets a ton of streams. Moreover, it is one of eight Post Malone songs that has gone diamond. “Congrats on 1 billion Spotify streams,” Allen said. “The whole world loves this song and I’m honored to be a part of it. Keep that same form, Post.”

At this stage in his life, it is good to see AI getting his props. He definitely deserves them given all of the slander he used to take from ignorant fans. Hopefully, AI continues to get his flowers for years to come. Let us know your thoughts on “White Iverson,” in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports and music worlds.

Read More: Dwyane Wade Shares Emotional Tribute To Allen Iverson Upon Receiving Hall Of Fame Jacket