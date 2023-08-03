Post Malone’s Fiancé Rejected His First Try At Proposing

Post Malone is still enjoying the rollout of his new album AUSTIN. Two of the albums singles “Chemical” and “Mourning” have been in the Hot 100 for weeks. The album co go on to have even more success on the charts. It’s expected to sell over 100k copies in its first week which could place it as high as number two on the Billboard 200, behind only Travis Scott’s UTOPIA. As a part of the album’s promotional campaign, he stopped by the Call Her Daddy podcast. The show has become an increasingly commonplace for rappers and various celebs to stop by and get personal. Just last week Coi Leray discussed her own sex appeal and body image issues on an episode of the podcast.

Post Malone recently stopped by to share some stories of his own. Unsurprisingly, he had a lot of hilarious stuff to say. He told a story about his current fiancé, and how his proposal didn’t go so smoothly the first time around. “I had lost a significant amount of money at the table,” Post explained. “We go upstairs, and I’m off-my-rocker hammered, and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?’ I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said, ‘No.’” As you can tell from her status as his fiancé though, it all worked out in the end. “She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow,’ and I was like, ‘All right.’ And then I did, and I was sober, and it was nice,” he concluded.

Post Malone’s Failed Proposal

Post Malone is no stranger to these hilarious and wholesome stories. Just yesterday fans couldn’t believe his excitement over a one-of-a-kind Magic: The Gathering card. They really couldn’t believe when Posty chose to buy the card for $2 million. That’s double the price of what Drake recently paid for a ring worn by 2pac in one of his final public appearances. That ring became the most expensive piece of hip-hop memorabilia ever sold at auction.

What do you think of Post Malone having to propose twice because he wasn’t sober? Let us know in the comment section below.

