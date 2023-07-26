Coi Leray On “Call Her Daddy”: Singer Talks Sex Appeal, Self Pleasure, Body-Shaming, And More

Call Her Daddy has gone through plenty of changes over the years, but through it all, the podcast has continued to entertain the masses – whether with one host or two. For her most recent episodes, Alex Cooper had the opportunity to chat with some huge celebrities, including former One Direction vocalist Zayn Malik, as well as reality star Harry Jowsey, of Too Hot to Handle, and now, OnlyFans fame. After two male guests in a row, listeners have been eager for Cooper to sit down with another woman again, and it seems she picked the perfect co-host for today’s (July 26) installment of the show.

Coi Leray is the latest star to appear in the CHD hot seat, and her bright, fun-loving personality shone through during their interview. “How do you deal with the constant comments and fixation on your body?” Cooper asked Leray in the snippet below. “I went through a lot with it,” the “Blick Blick” artist admitted. “Now I feel like they’re accepting just that rawness, the organic, natural… At the same time, there’s nothing I can f**king do about my body,” she acknowledged.

Coi Leray Chats with Alex Cooper

“Like, I’m sexy as f**k, you know? I don’t want to change!” the Coi also added, proving that she’s grown to love the skin she’s in through her rise to the top. “I’m really that girl, I have to tell myself that every day.” Elsewhere in the preview, we hear the Trendsetter give listeners some tips on increasing their confidence to the level she has.

“Really get in the mirror, feel on yourself, practice your sex appeal,” Leray encouraged anyone tuning in. “Once you body that sex appeal, and you feel like you really have it… Girl, guys will f**k a tree, ok? They’ll f**k a donut. Anything with a hole in it.”

Full Call Her Daddy Episode

Stream Alex Cooper and Coi Leray’s full conversation, exclusively on Spotify above. Who would you like to hear the Call Her Daddy host interview next? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

