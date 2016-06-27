From the working-class life of Bradford, England to the tippity top of the music business, Zayn Malik has made all the right choices. Four LPs into X-Factor X-periment One Direction, Zayn decided to call it quits and go solo to the reprimand of many a tweenage female. With the help of producer Malay (one of the masterminds behind Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange), Zayn created his debut album Mind Of Mine, escaping the shadow of his boy band past and catapulting himself to respectability. The album’s lead single “Pillowtalk” debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with the help of a lustful clip featuring Zayn’s lady-friend Gigi Hadid. NOLA’s finest Lil Wayne eventually hopped on the single’s remix, as he would. Expect much competition when Harry Styles comes out the dugout swinging.