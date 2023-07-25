Alex Cooper Net Worth 2023: What Is The Call Her Daddy Podcaster Worth?

Alex Cooper, the renowned podcaster of Call Her Daddy, has made a significant impact in the world of podcasting. Born on August 21, 1994, in Newtown, Pennsylvania, Cooper’s journey to fame and fortune began with her passion for soccer and media. She was a soccer star at Boston University, leading her team to the Patriot League title in 2014. Her media career kicked off with Dirty Water Media, where she served as an on-air studio anchor starting in 2016.

Cooper’s breakthrough came when she co-hosted the Call Her Daddy podcast alongside Sofia Franklyn. The podcast, which premiered on Barstool’s network in 2018, quickly gained a following for its candid discussions and unique content. However, the partnership between Cooper and Franklyn unfortunately ended. Amid a contract negotiation fallout in 2020, Franklyn left the show, leaving Cooper to continue the podcast on her own.

The Spotify Deal

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Alexandra Cooper attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Cooper’s solo venture with Call Her Daddy proved to be a wise decision. In June 2021, she signed an exclusive three-year deal with Spotify, reportedly worth $60 million. This deal essentially guaranteed Cooper a minimum of $20 million per year to host the show. Then, there is the potential for more earnings if she hit certain download milestones.

Personal Life and Real Estate Investments

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 25: Noah Syndergaard and Alexandra Cooper attend the Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center on October 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

Outside of her podcasting career, Cooper has been linked to Major League Baseball pitcher Noah Syndergaard and podcaster/producer Matt Kaplan. Her personal life is as dynamic as her career, with investments in real estate reflecting her success. In June 2022, she reportedly purchased a mansion in Studio City, California, for just under $11 million.

Alex Cooper’s Net Worth in 2023

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 12: Alexandra Cooper speaks during the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Detroit Opera House on October 12, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

As of 2023, Alex Cooper’s net worth is estimated to be around $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This figure is a testament to her success in the podcasting industry, her savvy business decisions, and her ability to adapt and thrive in the face of challenges.

Conclusion

Alex Cooper’s journey from a soccer star and media anchor to a successful podcaster is a story of determination, resilience, and strategic decision-making. Her net worth of $25 million in 2023 is a reflection of her hard work and dedication to her craft. As the host of “Call Her Daddy,” Cooper continues to influence the podcasting world, setting new standards and pushing boundaries in the industry.