Alex Cooper
- TVHeidi Klum Says She's Topless So Much That Her Kids Remind Her To Get Dressed When Friends Come OverHeidi Klum made the revelation on "Call Her Daddy."By Alexander Cole
- SportsAlex Cooper Breaks Silence On Boston University "Trauma"Cooper left the college's soccer team in 2016 during her senior year.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureCoi Leray On "Call Her Daddy": Singer Talks Sex Appeal, Self Pleasure, Body-Shaming, And MoreOther recent guests on the popular podcast include Zayn Malik and Harry Jowsey.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAlex Cooper Net Worth 2023: What Is The Call Her Daddy Podcaster Worth?Explore Alex Cooper's journey to a $25M net worth in 2023, from her start in soccer to her success with the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.By Jake Skudder