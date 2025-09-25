Cardi B Reveals Her Butt Reduction Surgery Caused Nerve Damage

Cardi B had an open conversation about cosmetic surgery and people's perception of her body on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

Cardi B is doing a lot to promote her new album Am I The Drama?, including a compelling interview on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, published Wednesday (September 24). At one point of their conversation, they talked about cosmetic procedures. The Bronx femcee revealed that butt reduction surgery to remove silicone implants made her partially numb.

"You know, sometimes people say that my butt is too big, but they don't understand," she remarked. "They already did a butt surgery to reduce my a**. So you know, like, when people do a tummy tuck in your stomach? I practically did a tummy tuck on my a**. Like, on top, so I could remove some biopolymers. So, like the top of my a**, like that skin part is like numb, like a tummy tuck."

Cardi B Piercing

Cardi was referencing this surgery while speaking on a $13K diamond butt crack piercing she got. The numbness from the procedure meant that she didn't feel the piercing. "And guess what? It went down the toilet," the 32-year-old revealed.

Previous remarks from Cardi B about cosmetic procedures include revelations about her breast implants and butt injections earlier in her life, and how she's removed the overwhelming majority of biopolymers since. She spoke to Alex Cooper about the perception of her body and her own comfort with it.

"I look at myself in the mirror, and it's like, I really wouldn't change a thing," the mother of three, soon of four, expressed. "Maybe I would like my butt to be smaller. But it's like I said. It’s really hard for my butt to be smaller. People be like, 'Well, you need to reduce your butt more.' [...] I'm not going to put myself in that position again because you don't like my body. I'm comfortable. I learned to live with it. I don't get no complaints, nobody, and it is what it is."

As Am I The Drama? continues to cause conversation, we will see what other promo moves and appearances she engages in to promote it. If it leads to more honest conversations, we're all for it.

