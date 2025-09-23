Cardi B’s Updated Sales Projections For “Am I The Drama?” Prove She’s Still Got It

Cardi B already has a certified platinum, Guinness World Record-breaking album with AM I THE DRAMA? However, the early sales projections didn't reflect those accolades all that much. This past weekend, HITS Daily Double revealed that the long-awaited sophomore effort was only going to move around 125-150K.

For an artist of her caliber and status, that was quite a surprise to behold. Of course, waiting seven years after nabbing a stunning Best Rap Album Grammy in 2019 for her 2018 debut to drop again may have factored in some fans not willing to check it out.

But still, it was stunning development, nonetheless. However, now that a couple of days have passed, things are on the up and up. Per the trade publication, Cardi B is now slated to sell 200K+ units of AM I THE DRAMA?

Information still seems to be "limited" as there is no breakdown of this figure just yet. But it feels like Cardi B's sales figure will grow in the coming days based on this early trend. It's worth noting that Invasion of Privacy debuted atop the Hot 200 with 255,000 copies. 103,000 of those were from pure album sales.

AM I THE DRAMA? is on that same trajectory as well, so it seems like Cardi B hasn't lost a step one bit.

Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA?

That was certainly the case during the rollout for the 23-song set, with the New Yorker feeding into the falling-off narrative expertly. Cardi roamed the streets (and subways) of her hometown, selling copies to strangers like a true hustler.

Her fans have certainly showed up for her too, which she took time to recognize with much gratitude on social media. "What I'm most grateful about is how good people are receiving my music. I have seen so many beautiful compliments, and that means so much to me coming from you guys. Because I put a lot of work in this in this album and I've had a lot of feelings doing this album."