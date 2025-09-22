Cardi B Jokingly Reveals Why Stefon Diggs Needs To Marry Her

Cardi B remarked that Stefon Diggs needs to propose to her after learning how good her cooking tastes. She made the joke while filming herself on social media over the weekend. In the video, she takes a bite and exclaims, "That sh*t tastes good!" She then jokes, "My man needs to marry me today."
When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans had plenty to say about the relationship in the comments section. "He ain’t never marrying u I can guarantee it," one user predicted. Another brought up her marriage to Offset, writing: "Girl you still married legally." Others came to her defense, such as one fan who wrote: "She’s trolling why y’all so angsty to be mean in these comments? This page be looking for traction."
Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Relationship
Cardi B confirmed she and Stefon Diggs were dating earlier this year, as she continued with her divorce from Offset. Since then, they've made numerous public appearances together. Last week, Diggs celebrated Cardi's release of Am I The Drama? by surprising her with a truck full of roses in New York City. Cardi dropped the album as her sophomore effort, over seven years since the release of her debut project, Invasion of Privacy.
Fans have been loving Am I The Drama? so far, sparking a passionate response from Cardi on social media. "What I'm most grateful about is how good people are receiving my music," Cardi told her fans in a video message. "I have seen so many beautiful compliments, and that means so much to me coming from you guys. Because I put a lot of work in this in this album and I've had a lot of feelings doing this album. For you guys to be saying all these beautiful things... It's getting to the point that I don’t even know which song I should do a music video to next. Because you guys have been receiving it so well. And that s**t means so much to me. Thank you so much. That s**t really feels so good.