Cardi B Jokingly Reveals Why Stefon Diggs Needs To Marry Her

Cardi B remarked that Stefon Diggs needs to propose to her after learning how good her cooking tastes. She made the joke while filming herself on social media over the weekend. In the video, she takes a bite and exclaims, "That sh*t tastes good!" She then jokes, "My man needs to marry me today."

When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans had plenty to say about the relationship in the comments section. "He ain’t never marrying u I can guarantee it," one user predicted. Another brought up her marriage to Offset, writing: "Girl you still married legally." Others came to her defense, such as one fan who wrote: "She’s trolling why y’all so angsty to be mean in these comments? This page be looking for traction."

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Relationship

Cardi B confirmed she and Stefon Diggs were dating earlier this year, as she continued with her divorce from Offset. Since then, they've made numerous public appearances together. Last week, Diggs celebrated Cardi's release of Am I The Drama? by surprising her with a truck full of roses in New York City. Cardi dropped the album as her sophomore effort, over seven years since the release of her debut project, Invasion of Privacy.