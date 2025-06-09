Cardi B Reveals The Status Of Her New Song That Takes Shots At Offset

Cardi B says she’s not going to release the single, “Outside,” which fans have theorized is a shot at her estranged husband, Offset. She discussed the viral reaction to the track as well as her plan for her upcoming sophomore album on Instagram Live.

“I don’t know if I really wanna put that song out, to be honest with you. And it’s not because I’m doubting myself and this, this, and that. I’m really, really grateful for all the love. It was never the plan. I don’t think I wanna put out a single to be honest with you. I just wanna put out my album all at the same time.” She added that she’s filming a music video “in a couple of weeks," but that it won't be for "Outside."

When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans were not happy in the comments section. “Ngl I love her so bad but I’m starting to feel the fans when they say she BS with this album 6 years tho girl," one user wrote. Another added: “I love Cardi but you need to listen to YOUR FANS cause without them you wouldn’t have a job……. If they liked it why not give them what they want ? Especially being that you’re delaying the album… Doesn’t make sense to me but I guess.”

Cardi has struggled to release her long-awaited sophomore album, most recently complaining about unfinished features. “I really need these f*cking features,” Cardi said on Instagram Live, last month, as caught by Rolling Stone. “I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like come on now, I need that. I need that right now. Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity.” It'll be her first album since 2018's Invasion of Privacy.

"Outside" isn't the only drama involving Cardi B and Offset. After Cardi went public with her relationship with Stefon Diggs, last month, Offset took several shots at the couple on social media. "Good roll out n PR. Today I pass," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to their announcement.