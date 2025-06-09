Cardi B Reveals The Status Of Her New Song That Takes Shots At Offset

BY Cole Blake 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
News: Kamala Harris Rally at Wisconsin State Fair Park
Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter CArdi B speaks at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fans have been wanting Cardi B to release the song as a single for her long-awaited sophomore studio album.

Cardi B says she’s not going to release the single, “Outside,” which fans have theorized is a shot at her estranged husband, Offset. She discussed the viral reaction to the track as well as her plan for her upcoming sophomore album on Instagram Live.

“I don’t know if I really wanna put that song out, to be honest with you. And it’s not because I’m doubting myself and this, this, and that. I’m really, really grateful for all the love. It was never the plan. I don’t think I wanna put out a single to be honest with you. I just wanna put out my album all at the same time.” She added that she’s filming a music video “in a couple of weeks," but that it won't be for "Outside."

When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans were not happy in the comments section. “Ngl I love her so bad but I’m starting to feel the fans when they say she BS with this album 6 years tho girl," one user wrote. Another added: “I love Cardi but you need to listen to YOUR FANS cause without them you wouldn’t have a job……. If they liked it why not give them what they want ? Especially being that you’re delaying the album… Doesn’t make sense to me but I guess.”

Cardi has struggled to release her long-awaited sophomore album, most recently complaining about unfinished features. “I really need these f*cking features,” Cardi said on Instagram Live, last month, as caught by Rolling Stone. “I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like come on now, I need that. I need that right now. Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity.” It'll be her first album since 2018's Invasion of Privacy.

Read More: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Share Sweet Moment In D.C. Amid Messy Offset Drama

Cardi B New Song

"Outside" isn't the only drama involving Cardi B and Offset. After Cardi went public with her relationship with Stefon Diggs, last month, Offset took several shots at the couple on social media. "Good roll out n PR. Today I pass," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to their announcement.

Diggs eventually got matching braids with Offset's son, Wave, which infuriated the rapper even more. “Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out,” Offset wrote on X. In a follow-up post, he added: “Idc how I look trolling wit my kid ends bad.”

Read More: Cardi B Surprises Stefon Diggs' Youth Football Camp In Maryland With A Visit

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMPACT AWARDS Relationships Cardi B Claims God Told Her To Give Stefon Diggs A Chance 3.3K
Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald And Craig Kallman - Inside Relationships Cardi B Calls Out Female Rappers Who Use Offset's Infidelity To Diss Her 4.9K
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Pop Culture Offset Deactivates Social Media After Crashing Out Over Stefon Diggs & Cardi B 6.3K
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 15.6K