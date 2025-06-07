Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Share Sweet Moment In D.C. Amid Messy Offset Drama

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs appear to be in good spirits these days, despite all the drama currently surrounding them.

Cardi B has experienced her fair share of ups and downs in recent months. Last week, she went off on the father of her children Offset after he requested spousal support amid their messy divorce. The femcee didn't hold back in the slightest, making it clear exactly how she feels.

"Word to my mother. I want you to die, but I want you to die f*cking slow, n****," she said on Twitter Spaces. "When you die, n****, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, n****, you gotta think of me."

She went on to post a series of photos and videos on Instagram featuring her new boo, Stefon Diggs. This earned an interesting response from the former Migos members, who chalked their romance up to "Good roll out n PR."

Recently, however, Cardi and Diggs were spotted together in Washington, D.C. In a sweet clip shared by FearBuck on X, the pair is seen racing each other to a white Lamborghini SUV.

Cardi B "Outside"

They appeared to be in good spirits despite the drama surrounding them lately, and fans love to see it. Her love life is far from all Cardi has going for her these days, however. She's also currently gearing up to unleash her eagerly-anticipated sophomore album. It doesn't have an official release date yet, but it's rumored to be dropping sometime this year.

Last month, the Bronx performer took to social media to give listeners a taste of what's to come with a snippet of an unreleased song, "Outside." In it, she takes shots at an unnamed man, who fans speculate to be Offset.

She dropped more hints about the project in April, telling her supporters that it boasts an impressive list of features. “I’m working with artists, some that I have worked before and some that I haven’t worked before. And like the ones that like I have not worked with before, I feel like it’s gonna like really, really surprise y’all. And it’s such a vibe," she revealed.

