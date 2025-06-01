Last week, things between Cardi B and her ex Offset took a dramatic turn. The former pair decided to go their separate ways for good last summer, and their divorce has resulted in no shortage of drama. They've gone after each other in vicious social media attacks on various occasions, trading a slew of different insults and accusations.

Recently, for example, it was reported that Offset is seeking spousal support from Cardi. The femcee didn't waste any time, hopping on Twitter Spaces as the news made its rounds online to share her thoughts.

She went on a scathing rant about Offset, telling him she wanted him dead and more. "I want you to die, but I want you to die f*cking slow, n***a," she said in part. "I want you to die slow in the bed and while you die, n***a, you gotta think of me."

Obviously, Cardi is fed up with how their split is playing out.

Read More: Cardi B Seemingly Unleashes On Offset In Fiery Upcoming Track

Stefon Diggs Boat

Offset has yet to respond, but he's not the only man on her mind these days. She's involved with Stefon Diggs currently, and the two of them hard launched their relationship at a New York Knicks game last month.

The athlete took to Instagram yesterday to share a post to mark the end of the month. "To the month of May, I appreciate you none the less… gotta stay focused 🤞🏾," he captioned it. The carousel ended with a short clip of Quavo saying "wrap it up." Of course, fans immediately took note of the Quavo clip because the performer is Offset's former groupmate.