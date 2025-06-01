Stefon Diggs Ends Hectic Month With Cheeky Quavo Quote Amid Cardi B & Offset Drama

BY Caroline Fisher 1264 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Stefon Diggs Cardi B Offset Gossip News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Stefon Diggs attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Stefon Diggs' new boo Cardi B is currently wrapped up in a heated feud with her ex, former Migos member Offset.

Last week, things between Cardi B and her ex Offset took a dramatic turn. The former pair decided to go their separate ways for good last summer, and their divorce has resulted in no shortage of drama. They've gone after each other in vicious social media attacks on various occasions, trading a slew of different insults and accusations.

Recently, for example, it was reported that Offset is seeking spousal support from Cardi. The femcee didn't waste any time, hopping on Twitter Spaces as the news made its rounds online to share her thoughts.

She went on a scathing rant about Offset, telling him she wanted him dead and more. "I want you to die, but I want you to die f*cking slow, n***a," she said in part. "I want you to die slow in the bed and while you die, n***a, you gotta think of me."

Obviously, Cardi is fed up with how their split is playing out.

Read More: Cardi B Seemingly Unleashes On Offset In Fiery Upcoming Track

Stefon Diggs Boat

Offset has yet to respond, but he's not the only man on her mind these days. She's involved with Stefon Diggs currently, and the two of them hard launched their relationship at a New York Knicks game last month.

The athlete took to Instagram yesterday to share a post to mark the end of the month. "To the month of May, I appreciate you none the less… gotta stay focused 🤞🏾," he captioned it. The carousel ended with a short clip of Quavo saying "wrap it up." Of course, fans immediately took note of the Quavo clip because the performer is Offset's former groupmate.

Drama involving his new boo's ex isn't all Diggs is dealing with these days, however. A video of him surrounded by several women on a boat also recently went viral, as the flirtatious encounter rubbed some of Cardi's fans the wrong way. Fortunately, it looks like the "Enough" rapper herself wasn't bothered by it, as she showed Diggs love on her Instagram Story yesterday.

Read More: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Flaunt Their Romance After Viral Boat Scandal

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Flaunt Romance Relationship News Relationships Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Flaunt Their Romance After Viral Boat Scandal 1142
Cardi B Unleashes On Offset Track Gossip News Music Cardi B Seemingly Unleashes On Offset In Fiery Upcoming Track 2.3K
Cardi B Youngest Child's Name Offset Gossip News Gossip Cardi B Reveals Her Youngest Child’s Name Amid Explosive Offset Rant 1.6K
Syndication: Phoenix Relationships Offset Goes Off On Twitter After Cardi B & Stefon Diggs’ Night Out 22.3K