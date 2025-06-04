Things between Cardi B and Offset have been rocky lately, to say the least. Yesterday (June 3), the femcee took to Twitter Spaces to go on an explosive rant about her ex. She detailed the emotional toll his behavior has taken on her, particularly during her last pregnancy.

“It’s more than the cheating,” she alleged, per AllHipHop. “It’s the constant lies, the gaslighting — it was really messing up with my head.” Cardi continued, suggesting that the drama had a direct impact on the health of her child.

“I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. My baby came out five pounds. A healthy baby … My baby came out five pounds because I couldn’t eat, I was so depressed," she shared. Fortunately, with the encouragement of her team, Cardi decided to seek professional help.

“I went to therapy, and I made an effort, and I found love again,” she said. Cardi added that she gave Offset multiple chances, but ended things for good when she feared losing control of herself.

Cardi B Spousal Support

“I was going to end up going to jail because I was going to end up killing him,” she revealed. “Seriously, with my own bare hands because it was getting too much.” This is far from the first fiery rant Cardi has gone on recently, however.

Last week, it was reported that Offet filed for spousal support amid their divorce, prompting an extremely heated response. "Yo, you such a f*cking p*ssy a** n****," she declared at the time. "Word to my mother. I want you to die, but I want you to die f*cking slow, n**** ... When you die, n****, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, n****, you gotta think of me."