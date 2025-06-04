Cardi B Claims Offset’s Alleged Cheating Put Her Last Pregnancy At Risk

BY Caroline Fisher 225 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Offset Alleged Cheating Pregnancy Gossip News
Cardi B performs at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Friday, May 3, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B recently went on yet another explosive Twitter Spaces rant about her ex Offset amid their nasty divorce drama.

Things between Cardi B and Offset have been rocky lately, to say the least. Yesterday (June 3), the femcee took to Twitter Spaces to go on an explosive rant about her ex. She detailed the emotional toll his behavior has taken on her, particularly during her last pregnancy.

“It’s more than the cheating,” she alleged, per AllHipHop. “It’s the constant lies, the gaslighting — it was really messing up with my head.” Cardi continued, suggesting that the drama had a direct impact on the health of her child.

“I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. My baby came out five pounds. A healthy baby … My baby came out five pounds because I couldn’t eat, I was so depressed," she shared. Fortunately, with the encouragement of her team, Cardi decided to seek professional help.

“I went to therapy, and I made an effort, and I found love again,” she said. Cardi added that she gave Offset multiple chances, but ended things for good when she feared losing control of herself.

Read More: Cardi B Claims She Wanted To Kill Offset In Emotional Rant

Cardi B Spousal Support

“I was going to end up going to jail because I was going to end up killing him,” she revealed. “Seriously, with my own bare hands because it was getting too much.” This is far from the first fiery rant Cardi has gone on recently, however.

Last week, it was reported that Offet filed for spousal support amid their divorce, prompting an extremely heated response. "Yo, you such a f*cking p*ssy a** n****," she declared at the time. "Word to my mother. I want you to die, but I want you to die f*cking slow, n**** ... When you die, n****, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, n****, you gotta think of me."

Offset did some crashing out of his own too on X this week after his son got matching braids with Cardi's new boo, Stefon Diggs. “Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out,” he wrote shortly before deactivating his social media. “Idc how I look trolling wit my kid ends bad.”

Read More: Cardi B's Famous Friends Cheer Her On After Making Stefon Diggs Romance Instagram-Official

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Unleashes On Offset Track Gossip News Music Cardi B Seemingly Unleashes On Offset In Fiery Upcoming Track 4.3K
Stefon Diggs Cardi B Offset Gossip News Gossip Stefon Diggs Ends Hectic Month With Cheeky Quavo Quote Amid Cardi B & Offset Drama 3.9K
Cardi B Youngest Child's Name Offset Gossip News Gossip Cardi B Reveals Her Youngest Child’s Name Amid Explosive Offset Rant 2.0K
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Flaunt Romance Relationship News Relationships Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Flaunt Their Romance After Viral Boat Scandal 3.4K