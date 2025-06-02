Cardi B has been dealing with a very nasty divorce from the father of her kids, Offset, for a long time now. However, none of that has deterred her efforts to find love, and she recently went Instagram-official with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

For those unaware, the two were the subject of relationship rumors for months. Little by little, their outings, social media references, and other hints started to form the picture of their relationship. Now that the cat is fully out of the bag, the Bronx femcee's celebrity peers took to her comments section or elsewhere to congratulate her. Via IG, Hollywood Unlocked compiled some of the highlights.

"now THATS how you make a n***a chest hurt! you're my idol!!!!!" Maiya The Don commented. "that's my girl," Kehlani wrote, with SZA adding, "Absolutely" along with various salute emojis.

During a podcast, Charleston White lewdly spoke on Offset resenting Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' relationship. However, we don't know if this commentary was before or after the IG post.

Also, The Breakfast Club spoke on the former Migo likely hurting amid Cardi and Diggs' romance and their Instagram debut. Jess Hilarious, who has beef with Offset, did not hold back in her happiness over Cardi's new relationship. And, of course, her scolding of 'Set.

However, the other radio hosts also spoke on how this is a bittersweet moment for people who followed the former hip-hop couple. They're happy they're moving on, but it just became a messy situation.

Stefon Diggs Boat

We will see what Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' next move is as a couple, and how this drama evolves. Offset seemed to respond to the IG reveal via a series of vague tweets.

"Good roll out n PR," he backhandedly wrote. Then, the Georgia MC tweeted a GIF of a basketball player passing the rock, with text that read "Today I pass" over it.

On the other hand, some fans think he caught some shade from the New England Patriot himself online. He ended an IG dump with a clip of Quavo during the Migos' infamous Joe Budden confrontation at the 2017 BET Awards.