Offset Deactivates Social Media After Crashing Out Over Stefon Diggs & Cardi B

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Offset was furious with Stefon Diggs' latest antics after he and Cardi B went public with their relationship.

Offset has deactivated his social media pages after responding to Cardi B's boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, getting matching braids with his son, Wave. The New England Patriots wide receiver debuted the new hairstyle while working out with his teammates for OTAs, this week, as caught by Page Six.

“Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out,” Offset wrote on X (formerly Twitter). In a follow-up post, he added: “Idc how I look trolling wit my kid ends bad.” A short while afterwards, the Migos rapper deleted both his X account and his Instagram account.

When DJ Akademiks shared the posts on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "Yall laughing, and that women playing with his child," one user wrote in defense of Offset. Another complained about Diggs being distracted from football. "Yeah this probably diggs last year in the nfl. Bro becoming drama infested," they wrote.

The move comes after Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, who have been rumored to be dating for months, finally made their relationship Instagram official over the weekend. Offset already responded to that announcement by writing on X: “Good roll out n PR. Today I pass." Diggs later shared a picture of himself catching a football with the caption: “We good over here, I caught her.”

Cardi B's Daughter's Name

Just days before going public with Stefon Diggs, Cardi B labeled Offset an absentee father during a lengthy rant in which she revealed the name of their youngest daughter to be Blossom. "[Offset] has seen Blossom only like five times,” she claimed on X Spaces. “I been trying to save your face…I said you can see my kids in my house. I want my daughter to feel the love of her dad. He hasn’t seen his kids since March.” Cardi B welcomed Blossom back in September, a month after filing for divorce from Offset.

Offset hasn't always been upset about Cardi's relationship with Stefon Diggs. After the two made a public outing, earlier this year, someone on social media joked that the rapper is "punching the air," but Offset quickly replied: "I'm happy for her!!"

