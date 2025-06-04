Cardi B says her rival rappers are only able to use Offset's alleged infidelity to diss her. She vented about the situation during a recent conversation on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces as caught by LiveBitez. The comments come after she filed for divorce from the Migos rapper, last August.

"You know how many weak ass rap b*tches-- weak ass rap b*tches... Because you know, a b*tch can't sub me for nothing," she began. "A b*tch can't talk sh*t about me for nothing. I'm a bad b*tch from head to motherf*cking toe. I rap. I do numbers. My kids look cute. I got good jewelry, good cars, property owner. A b*tch can't diss me or play me at nothing. Every single time they talk sh*t about me was because of one f*cking person."

She then admitted that she and Offset did help each other out in the industry throughout their relationship. "But you helping me and you destroying me at the same time," she continued. From there, Cardi described Offset as a liability in the situation.

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Dating?

Following her divorce from Offset, Cardi B is currently dating New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The two went Instagram official with their relationship over the weekend and the move is already causing drama with Offset. Responding to that announcement on X, Offset wrote: “Good roll out n PR. Today I pass." Diggs later fired back by sharing a picture of himself catching a football with the caption: “We good over here, I caught her.”