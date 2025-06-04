Cardi B Claims God Told Her To Give Stefon Diggs A Chance

BY Cole Blake 1.5K Views
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs finally made their relationship Instagram official with several pictures over the weekend.

Cardi B says she received a sign from God to give her new boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a chance. She explained how their relationship came to be during a recent live stream caught by Live Bitez. She's been speaking about Diggs since the two went public on Instagram, last weekend.

Cardi explained: "I just felt like God would tell me to give him a chance, which is so weird, but y'all will be like, 'Oh God, girl, you're being dramatic.'" From there, she explained that there were several times when she was feeling depressed and lonely and coincidently, Diggs would check in on her. That made her feel like she should give him a chance.

In the comments section of Live Bitez sharing the clip, fans had plenty of supportive responses. "Cardi u dont owe us no explanation! We're happy to see you smile and have fun! Even if it dont end in marriage at least you had fun!" one user wrote. Another added: "Her live was verry sweet and wholesome. Yall making this into a negative thing is kinda sad."

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Dating?

Cardi B's relationship with Stefon Diggs comes after she filed divorce from Offset, last August. The two have made several public appearances together in recent months. After the couple went public, Offset and Diggs took several jabs at each other on social media. Offset responded to the announcement on X: "Good roll out n PR. Today I pass." Diggs fired back by sharing a picture of himself catching a football with the caption: “We good over here, I caught her.”

Afterward, Diggs got matching braids with Offset's son, Wave, which infuriated the rapper. “Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out,” Offset wrote on X (formerly Twitter). In a follow-up post, he added: “Idc how I look trolling wit my kid ends bad.” Afterwards, he deleted both his X account and his Instagram account.

