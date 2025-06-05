The Game has weighed in on Stefon Diggs and Offset's ongoing feud over Cardi B. In doing so, he suggested that Offset "do something" after Diggs got a matching hairstyle to the rapper's son, Wave. The New England Patriots wide receiver debuted the new look at OTAs, earlier this week.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Game shared a picture of Stefon Diggs in a hair stylist's chair, as caught by AllHipHop. “Me knowing a n***a ain’t gone do nothing about it," Game wrote over the photo. In a follow-up, he posted a side-by-side comparison of Diggs and Wave with the caption: “How much for these??” In a third post, he jokingly shared some advice for Offset. “Offset do something,” he wrote. “Take Angel Reese to Hawaii.”

Offset ended up being so angry with Diggs over the move, he deleted his social media accounts following a pair of fiery posts. “Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out,” Offset wrote on X (formerly Twitter). In a follow-up post, he added: “Idc how I look trolling wit my kid ends bad.” Afterwards, he deleted both his X account and his Instagram account.

Read More: Cardi B Claims She Wanted To Kill Offset In Emotional Rant

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Dating?

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been rumored to be dating for a number of months, but they finally made their relationship public, last weekend. They shared a series of pictures of themselves together on Instagram after a headline-grabbing boat outing in Miami.

The move appeared to irk Offset, who wrote on X afterward: "Good roll out n PR. Today I pass." Diggs fired back by sharing a picture of himself catching a football with the caption: “We good over here, I caught her.”