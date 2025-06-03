Cardi B Claims She Wanted To Kill Offset In Emotional Rant

To say that there's bad blood between Cardi B and Offset would be the understatement of the day. The two have taken countless nasty jabs at each other on social media. But even though there is a lot of hate in their hearts for one another, the femcee has felt something even worse than that.
Per TMZ Hip Hop, Cardi B went on one of her fiery X Spaces rants recently. During it, she claimed that Offset's constant lying and cheating throughout their up-and-down relationship sent her spiraling. So much so that the Invasion of Privacy creator wanted to murder the former Migos member.
While battling tears throughout this emotional therapy session with her fans, the New York native said it also led to some terrifying "dreams."
Cardi B And Stefon Diggs
She claims that she was always waking up in fear that Offset would cause her to be in this never-ending loop of pain and embarrassment.
Elsewhere during her X Spaces, Cardi B accused the father of her three kids of sharing what TMZ is calling his "goodies" with her female rap contemporaries. Moreover, she was combating her male detractors who were calling out for her promiscuity. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker clapped back with telling them how she was married for seven years and never cheated.
But now that she has NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs in her life, she can start to heal again. She says that lengthy and tearful phone calls have been a norm for her since starting this chapter with the New England Patriots star.
The two have been official as of recent, but them being item has been in the rumor mill for months. The start of their relationship has not been flawless though as a video of him allegedly flirting with women calling him "daddy" surfaced. That all went down on a boat in Miami, one that Cardi was reportedly on as well.