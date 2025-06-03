Cardi B Claims She Wanted To Kill Offset In Emotional Rant

BY Zachary Horvath 738 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
cardi b
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Rapper Cardi B looks on during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images). (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 16: Rapper Offset attends Nouveau Bar & Grill Winter Wonderland Experience Holiday Toy Drive With Offset at Gateway Center Arena on December 16, 2024 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Cardi B may have found solace in Stefon Diggs, but she reveals just how much her relationship with Offset drove her insane.

To say that there's bad blood between Cardi B and Offset would be the understatement of the day. The two have taken countless nasty jabs at each other on social media. But even though there is a lot of hate in their hearts for one another, the femcee has felt something even worse than that.

Per TMZ Hip Hop, Cardi B went on one of her fiery X Spaces rants recently. During it, she claimed that Offset's constant lying and cheating throughout their up-and-down relationship sent her spiraling. So much so that the Invasion of Privacy creator wanted to murder the former Migos member.

While battling tears throughout this emotional therapy session with her fans, the New York native said it also led to some terrifying "dreams."

Read More: Chris King's Alleged Killer Finally Caught In LA

Cardi B And Stefon Diggs
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: NFL Player Stefon Diggs (R) and rapper Cardi B (L) celebrate in the fourth quarter of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images). (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

She claims that she was always waking up in fear that Offset would cause her to be in this never-ending loop of pain and embarrassment.

Elsewhere during her X Spaces, Cardi B accused the father of her three kids of sharing what TMZ is calling his "goodies" with her female rap contemporaries. Moreover, she was combating her male detractors who were calling out for her promiscuity. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker clapped back with telling them how she was married for seven years and never cheated.

But now that she has NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs in her life, she can start to heal again. She says that lengthy and tearful phone calls have been a norm for her since starting this chapter with the New England Patriots star.

The two have been official as of recent, but them being item has been in the rumor mill for months. The start of their relationship has not been flawless though as a video of him allegedly flirting with women calling him "daddy" surfaced. That all went down on a boat in Miami, one that Cardi was reportedly on as well.

Read More: YNW Melly's Attorneys Believe The Re-Trial Won't Begin Until 2026

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Nashville Relationships Cardi B Looks Unbothered By Offset’s Explosive Reaction To Stefon Diggs Dating Rumors 12.5K
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Instagram Official Hip Hop News Sports Cardi B's Famous Friends Cheer Her On After Making Stefon Diggs Romance Instagram-Official 1310
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 15.3K
Syndication: Phoenix Relationships Offset Goes Off On Twitter After Cardi B & Stefon Diggs’ Night Out 22.4K