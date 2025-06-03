Cardi B Claims She Wanted To Kill Offset In Emotional Rant

To say that there's bad blood between Cardi B and Offset would be the understatement of the day. The two have taken countless nasty jabs at each other on social media. But even though there is a lot of hate in their hearts for one another, the femcee has felt something even worse than that.

Per TMZ Hip Hop, Cardi B went on one of her fiery X Spaces rants recently. During it, she claimed that Offset's constant lying and cheating throughout their up-and-down relationship sent her spiraling. So much so that the Invasion of Privacy creator wanted to murder the former Migos member.

While battling tears throughout this emotional therapy session with her fans, the New York native said it also led to some terrifying "dreams."

Cardi B And Stefon Diggs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: NFL Player Stefon Diggs (R) and rapper Cardi B (L) celebrate in the fourth quarter of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images). (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

She claims that she was always waking up in fear that Offset would cause her to be in this never-ending loop of pain and embarrassment.

Elsewhere during her X Spaces, Cardi B accused the father of her three kids of sharing what TMZ is calling his "goodies" with her female rap contemporaries. Moreover, she was combating her male detractors who were calling out for her promiscuity. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker clapped back with telling them how she was married for seven years and never cheated.

But now that she has NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs in her life, she can start to heal again. She says that lengthy and tearful phone calls have been a norm for her since starting this chapter with the New England Patriots star.