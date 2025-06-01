Chris King's Alleged Killer Finally Caught In LA After Year-Long Search

BY Cole Blake 655 Views
Trippie Redd Toy Drive and Meet & Greet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Chris King, musician, attends the Trippie Redd Toy Drive and meet & greet on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Trippie Redd/10K Projects)
Chris King was shot and killed in an apparent robbery attempt outside of a music studio in Nashville, last April.

A man accused of killing Chris King during a robbery attempt in Nashville in April 2024 has been taken into custody. Authorities captured him in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to a new report from AllHipHop. The 22-year-old, Adrian Cameron Jr., had been on the run for over a year.

At the time of King's death, Cameron was out on bond for a separate 2021 homicide case. Following his arrest, he's likely going to be extradited to Tennessee in the next few weeks. There, he'll face murder and robbery charges.

Read More: Chris King Shooting: Police Narrow Down Alleged Suspect

Chris King & Trippie Redd

Chris King was friends with a number of popular artists during his life, including Trippie Redd, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, and more. Trippie was the first celebrity to confirm rumors of King's passing, doing so in an Instagram post at the time. "I am so hurt rn I can’t even think I love you bro come back!!!!! @whoischrisking," Trippie wrote. "I can’t catch a break."

DJ Scheme added on X (formerly Twitter): "It’s so sad this community of artist/friends has gotten this small. All because of gun violence or drugs. I know we were just a wave in hip-hop but man this really the life we live. I hate to see someone I’ve known since the beginning days be gone… Everyone make sure u send ur love to Trippie and everyone at 1400 today please."

Keke Palmer also shared a lengthy tribute to King, reflecting on their long-standing friendship. “Chris King! I wish I had more photos but it’s actually perfect because this is exactly how it began,” she captioned a picture of them talking on iChat.

She continued: “iChat sessions with you and Marcel back in the 2Much days. Wow. I can’t believe I’m saying rest in peace. This is terrible. I really don’t know what to say. I just want to share that I loved you and I remember all the city walk, grove moments. That was my high school. When we were babies before everyone knew you was a real rockstar. We were kids! And you always knew how to make everyone laugh. Your kindness was present no matter what room you were in, everybody was and wanted to be your friend. We will miss you until we meet again, rest heavenly brother.”

Read More: Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, & More Artists Continue To Pay Tribute To Chris King

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
