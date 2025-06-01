A man accused of killing Chris King during a robbery attempt in Nashville in April 2024 has been taken into custody. Authorities captured him in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to a new report from AllHipHop. The 22-year-old, Adrian Cameron Jr., had been on the run for over a year.

At the time of King's death, Cameron was out on bond for a separate 2021 homicide case. Following his arrest, he's likely going to be extradited to Tennessee in the next few weeks. There, he'll face murder and robbery charges.

Chris King & Trippie Redd

Chris King was friends with a number of popular artists during his life, including Trippie Redd, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, and more. Trippie was the first celebrity to confirm rumors of King's passing, doing so in an Instagram post at the time. "I am so hurt rn I can’t even think I love you bro come back!!!!! @whoischrisking," Trippie wrote. "I can’t catch a break."

DJ Scheme added on X (formerly Twitter): "It’s so sad this community of artist/friends has gotten this small. All because of gun violence or drugs. I know we were just a wave in hip-hop but man this really the life we live. I hate to see someone I’ve known since the beginning days be gone… Everyone make sure u send ur love to Trippie and everyone at 1400 today please."

Keke Palmer also shared a lengthy tribute to King, reflecting on their long-standing friendship. “Chris King! I wish I had more photos but it’s actually perfect because this is exactly how it began,” she captioned a picture of them talking on iChat.