Trippie Redd Confirms Chris King's Tragic Passing: "I'm So Hurt"

Trippie Redd confirmed the passing of his longtime collaborator, Chris King, in an emotional post on Instagram, on Saturday. In doing so, he shared several photos of him from over the years. Details regarding his cause of death remain unconfirmed.

"I am so hurt rn I can’t even think I love you bro come back!!!!! @whoischrisking," Trippie wrote. "I can’t catch a break." He added several crying and heartbroken emojis. Fans joined in mourning King in the comments section. "Bro his verse on can you rap like me pt2 will forever be legendary. RIP to Chris man," one user wrote. Another added: "He was with you from the start, sorry to hear this trip. Rest in peace Chris."

Read More: Trippie Redd Drops Off New Video For "Overweight" Feat. Chris King

Chris King Attends Trippie Redd's Toy Drive Meet & Greet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Chris King attends the Trippie Redd Toy Drive and meet & greet on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Trippie Redd/10K Projects)

Trippie wasn't the only artist to speak on King's passing, Saturday. Taking to Twitter, DJ Scheme also confirmed the rapper's death. "It’s so sad this community of artist/friends has gotten this small," he wrote "All because of gun violence or drugs. I know we were just a wave in hip-hop but man this really the life we live. I hate to see someone I’ve known since the beginning days be gone... Everyone make sure u send ur love to Trippie and everyone at 1400 today please." From there, he told fans to show love to their friends and family while they're still around.

Trippie Redd & DJ Scheme React To Chris King's Passing

Check out the posts from Scheme and Trippie above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chris King's passing on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Trippie Redd Beefs With A Producer From His New Album, Producer Claims He Hates Machine Gun Kelly

[Via]