Trippie Redd Beefs With A Producer From His New Album, Producer Claims He Hates Machine Gun Kelly

Last week, Trippie Redd made an announcement that had both his fans and his haters pretty excited. He revealed that he was teaming up with Machine Gun Kelly, who is now going by mgk. The pair weren't just dropping one song though, they were releasing an entire album together. The album is called GENRE: SADBOY and it's due to arrive tomorrow, March 29. Both artists have a long history of dealing with their haters, but they probably weren't expecting for one of the producers from the record to be one of them.

That was the case when someone tweeted that they got word one of their beats was used on the record but he wasn't exactly excited by the opportunity. "the way I just learned I have a beat placement in this this morning and I know it’s bout to be the worst song I’ve ever heard" his tweet reads. Clearly that didn't sit right with Trippie who claimed the producer was removed from the album entirely. "Thanks for letting me know. You have been removed from the album. Good luck" his response tweet read. Subsequently, that led to their pair going back and forth extensively on social media arguing about the album and the production. Check out where their interaction started below.

Trippie Redd's Back And Forth With Producer

Trippie and mgk have already shared the first taste of the album with fans. Earlier this week they dropped the single "Lost Boys." Additionally, the song confirmed much of the speculation about the albums direction towards emo and "sad boy" music. Unsurprisingly, it was met with mixed reviews from fans and haters of both divisive artists. The duo have crossed over multiple times on songs before. Most notably they teamed up for Trippie's song "RED SKY" a few years ago.

