Trippie Redd Drops The First Half Of EP, “Saint Michael”

Trippie Redd's activity in 2023 has been reminiscent of his past. Since he popped off in 2017, he has almost consistently dropped at least two projects a year. However, this year he has ramped it up a bit. January saw him drop a massive 25-song album, MANSION MUSIK, overseen by Chief Keef. That was easily the most feature-heavy tape he has ever come out with. However, it was not his best effort even with all of the blockbuster names attached to it.

Then, seven months later he would close out his beloved A Love Letter To You series. The fifth and final entry included guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, The Kid LAROI, Bryson Tiller, and more. It was improvement quality-wise, and now he is looking to one-up himself with this latest and shortest tape out of all of them. Saint Michael is going to be a two-part EP, according to Trippie.

Read More: Colorado Rose Bowl Theft Reportedly Committed By Recruits Visiting UCLA

Listen To Saint Michael From Trippie Redd

He sent a message to his fans on Instagram to the surprise of everyone. "SAINT MICHAEL THE SUPRISE ALBUM FRIDAY 💗 7 songs now 7 songs later … 14 comment 🌙🌙🌙 below ✨ I’d like to thank you all for supporting me let’s take a moment to space our minds and rage through depression to rid the negativity 🌸" He has not announced when the other set of cuts will come, but we can enjoy the hard work that the Ohio native has been putting in this year.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new EP from Trippie Redd, Saint Michael? Out of all three releases this year, is this the best one? When do you think the next seven tracks are coming? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Trippie Redd, as well as all of the hottest project drops.

Saint Michael Tracklist:

Pray 4 Us Van Cleef Island 1716 Osage Ok, Cool 7am in Ohio Yo Pi'erre Slime Saint Michael Myers with Banks

Read More: Drake’s Astroworld Deposition Was “Several Hours” Long, Details Have Yet To Surface