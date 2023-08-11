Trippie Redd Releases “A Love Letter To You 5”

After a few pushbacks on the release date, we finally have A Love Letter To You 5. This is Trippie Redd’s fifth mixtape, as well as being the fifth installment of the A Love Letter To You series. The Canton, Ohio native also put out MANSION MUSIK at the beginning of the year in January. The project received a fair amount of negative reviews, however, that did not deter him one bit. From November through December 2021, the hitmaker dropped quite a few Instagram posts that included a variety of snippets for A Love Letter To You 5.

Furthermore, Redd and DJ Akademiks sat down to talk about the mixtape. The “Love Scars” rapper proclaims that this is his best body of work and final entry of the series after a grueling three to four years spent working on this. “A Love Letter To You 5 is gonna be, if not the best body of music I’ve ever did, one of them. For sure. This is the last one. This the last A Love Letter to You so…I done put my all into it.”

Trippie Redd Pulls Out The Big Guns

Finally, now that we have the mixtape on our hands, what are the details? We have 19 tracks to indulge in, and from what we know about previous singles, it is the usual tropes about love, lust, and heartbreak. The features list is stacked with Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, and Bryson Tiller. We are excited to hear what you have to say about this mixtape so give it a listen above!

A Love Letter To You 5 Tracklist: