Trippie Redd Feels Betrayed On “Left 4 Dead”

It is no secret that Trippie Redd is one of the most popular artists in the emo-rap space. He has given fans some classic hits throughout his career. “Taking A Walk,” “Love Scars,” “Topanga,” and many more. He has an unmistakable sound, which is not easy to do in a time in hip-hop where there are quite a few artists trying to replicate bigger names, like Trippie.

This new song “Left 4 Dead,” sees the Canton, Ohio native staying in his familiar lane. It is a lead single to his forthcoming record, A Love Letter To You 5. A series that began all the way back in 2017. The first installment put Trippie on the map, with the aforementioned “Love Scars,” being the opening track. It is a moody trap banger, with emotion and pain woven all throughout the song. That, along with many other songs in his discography, is why his fans will enjoy that same energy on “Left 4 Dead.”

Love Is Tearing Him Apart

Broken relationships and other forms of heartbreak are a consistent theme in Trippie Redd’s music. Here, he has a guitar that begins the track, giving you an idea of where the song is headed. It hangs in the background behind a thumping trap beat. He is singing about signs of betrayal in this relationship and that his significant other left him when times were getting tough. He comes to the realization that his love cannot be taken for granted even though he really loved this person.

Are you pumped for Trippie Redd’s upcoming album A Love Letter To You 5? What is your favorite installment in the A Love Letter To You series? What are your opinions on the song? Additionally, be sure to tell us in the comments section. Moreover, keep tabs on HNHH for all the latest on new songs, mixtapes, and more.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m gettin’ weaker every breath I take without you (Ooh)

When s**t hit the fan, you left me for dead

I miss the tricks she used to do in my bed

You switched so quick I couldn’t even comprehend

You showed me why I can’t be f***in’ ’round with love, uh

