Trippie Redd Previews “A Love Letter To You 5” With “Last Days” Single: Stream

We’re still waiting on some artists to give us the albums that they promised in the early weeks of 2023. Trippie Redd, on the other hand, is currently rolling out his second LP of the year, having recently announced that A Love Letter To You 5 will arrive on streamers on August 4. On Monday (July 24), the 24-year-old shared the 19-track record’s tracklist with fans, including features from Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, The Kid LAROI, and Bryson Tiller, among others.

Along with that exciting news, Trippie gave us a taste of what’s to come on his next project. Today (July 25) marked the debut of his “Last Days” single, which was produced by Zodiac and PAX. As Genius notes, it was recorded in 2022, with a preview first surfacing online in October of that year. At the same time, a music video snippet was teased via the Ohio native’s Instagram account. More recently, we heard the ALLTY5 single in late June as Redd began promoting the final installment in his popular album series.

Trippie Redd Preps Fans for His Next Album

Prior to “Last Days,” the last we heard from TR was on Tory Lanez’s “Hurts Me,” which also features Yoko Gold. Elsewhere in 2023, he’s connected with a variety of artists, including Skye Morales, Zzz., Rvssian, Vybz Kartel, Just Juice, Logic, YUNG NATION, Fooly Faime, and tana. It’s been a huge year for the “Miss the Rage” hitmaker, and he’s not showing signs of stopping anytime soon.

Learn the lyrics to Trippie Redd’s latest single, “Last Days,” above, or add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Now that the tracklist for ALLTY5 is here, which song are you most excited to hear? Let us know in the comments, and find more HNHH recommendations from earlier this month at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

One more time again, she say, “One more time again”

She say, “Rub my body”, I wanna feel your skin

Look me dead in my eyes, can you feel the wind?

Is this the very last time?

