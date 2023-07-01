Nas & 50 Cent’s “Office Hours” Collab Is “Fire Emoji” AF

With each weekend of the summer so far, the new releases from hip-hop and R&B artists have only grown hotter. Lil Uzi Vert finally nabbed the genre its first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, and that seems to have motivated their contemporaries to unleash new singles and projects to keep the momentum going. Arguably the most noteworthy rap release this New Music Friday (July 21) came from Nas, who followed last year’s King’s Disease III with Magic 2, boasting appearances from 50 Cent and 21 Sav. For our Fire Emoji update, we’ve picked Nas’ link-up with his fellow New Yorker, “Office Hours,” which is followed by another dynamic duo – J. Cole and Bas.

The latter pair connected for “Passport Bros” earlier this week, marking yet another successful joint effort for the Dreamville leader this season. We’ve also been loving ASAP Rocky’s work on “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” with Pharrell, which appeared in the soon-to-be father of two’s dope new Beats ad spot a few days ago. Everything we’ve mentioned so far is undeniably impressive, but it’s Travis Scott’s “K-POP” featuring Bad Bunny and The Weeknd that’s already a standout contender for song of the summer.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Further down on the list we’ve got “Long Nights” from Canada’s own Smiley, as well as Jay Rock’s “Too Fast (Pull Over)” in tandem with Anderson .Paak and Latto. The 777 rap diva’s most recent feature comes just before her rumoured enemy’s Ice Spice’s catchy new, “Deli” track, which landed alongside three other new titles on her updated Like..? EP. Gucci Mane came through with heat in the form of “Married with Millions,” and from Babyface Ray’s album we’ve selected “Fly Gods” featuring Westside Gunn.

Today’s round-up closes with songs from Sleepy Hallow, Ghost Kidz and Vince Staples, and finally, Lil Gnar, Chief Keef, and Young Nudy’s “PB&J.” Tap into this week’s Fire Emoji update exclusively on Spotify above. Which of rap’s latest arrivals is your personal favourite? Let us know in the comments, and stream Ice Spice’s Like..? (Deluxe) at the link below if you haven’t already.

