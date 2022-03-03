A Love Letter To You 5
- NumbersTravis Scott's Third Week & Trippie Redd's First Week Sales Projections RevealedTravis Scott and Trippie Redd are looking to take the top spot on the charts.By Alexander Cole
- SongsTrippie Redd & Lil Wayne Chop Up Some Soul On New Song "I'm Mad At Me"Hearing the Ohio chameleon and the New Orleans legend in this zone is not only refreshing, but exciting.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesTrippie Redd Releases "A Love Letter To You 5"This looks to be the last installment in the series. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsTrippie Redd Apologizes For Cheating On Skye MoralesTrippie Redd admitted to acting like a "f**king idiot" during a public apology to Skye Morales.By Cole Blake
- SongsTrippie Redd Feels Betrayed On "Left 4 Dead"Trippie Redd is feeling pain on this new single. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsTrippie Redd Previews "A Love Letter To You 5" With "Last Days" Single: StreamAugust 4th is when "ALLTY5" finally drops. Are you excited?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTrippie Redd Announces New Single, "Took My Breath Away"Trippie Redd says he's dropping the first single from "A Love Letter To You 5" on Friday.By Cole Blake
- SongsTrippie Redd Recruits Don Toliver For "Ain't Safe" SingleTrippie's year isn't over yet, and his fourth single of the year is a catchy, woozy cut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsTrippie Redd Drops Moody Dual Release, "First Draft"The tracks "Save Me, Please" and "1st Degree Murder" take a dark and acoustic direction.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTrippie Redd Calls "A Love Letter To You 5" His Best Body Of MusicThe project is rumored for release soon and Trippie says that this time, he's not experimenting as this will be the last in the series.By Erika Marie
- NumbersTrippie Redd Signs $30 Million Deal, Reveals New Show RateTrippie Redd announces his new $30 million deal with 10K Projects, revealing how many albums he needs to drop to fulfill the terms of the contract.By Alex Zidel