Trippie Redd has a new single with Skye Morales titled “Took My Breath Away” on the way. The 23-year-old rapper announced that the track is dropping on Friday, June 16, in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The song will be the first single from his upcoming mixtape, A Love Letter To You 5.

“Took my breath away ft @skyemorales dropping on the 16th of June,” Trippie wrote in the post. “Pre save link in bio this the first single to ALLTY5 I love you all go pre-save asap tag friends 555 !!! 1400.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 31: Trippie Redd performs during the 30th Anniversary of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Fans appeared to be excited about new music from Trippie in the comments section, leaving plenty of fire emojis. Others expressed their impatience for the full album. “I did everything you asked now please just drop the album bro PLEASEEEEEEEEE,” one user wrote.

Trippie has been teasing A Love Letter to You 5 for over a year at this point. Back in August 2022, he described the unreleased effort as the best work of his career. “A Love Letter to You 5 is gonna be, if not the best body of music I’ve ever did, one of them. For sure,” he said in a clip with Montreality at the time. “This is the last one. This the last A Love Letter to You so…I done put my all into it. I’ve been working on this for like, three to four years. Dropping projects, but still having music tucked to the side for this project.”

Trippie Redd Announces “Took My Breath Away”

Took my breath away ft @LUVLILSKYE dropping on the 16th of June pre save now this the first single to ALLTY5 I love you all go pre-save asap tag friends 555 !!! 1400 https://t.co/yGwLRvMGRd pic.twitter.com/IwcPWUpVNe — Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) June 14, 2023

Redd continued: “Nothing is experimental. I’m not trying to be experimental with this project. I’m really just tryin’ to, you know, just drop straight Trippie Redd hits.” Be on the lookout for Trippie’s new single, “Took My Breath Away,” on Friday and A Love Letter to You 5 later this year.

