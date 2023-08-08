Trippie Redd Teases New Single Despite Multiple Album Delays

Despite Trippie Redd’s fifth installment of his ‘Love Letter’ mixtape series being pushed back again, the rapper has chosen to satisfy their fans’ desire for new music with a fresh track. On Monday (August 7), the Ohio native took to Instagram to share a snippet of what he’s been working on. This track draws inspiration from a variety of classic hits like R&B and Funk Band Switch’s “I Call Your Name” and Rich Boy’s 2007 smash single “Throw Some D’s.” In the video, Trippie Redd can be seen vibing out to the unreleased track as the comment section fills with requests to release the song.

Prior to this, Trippie Redd released another track on Friday (August 4), titled “Left 4 Dead.” As usual, his emotional vulnerability seeps through the song. “When sh*t hit the fan, you left me for dead / I miss the tricks she used to do in my bed / You switched so quick I couldn’t even comprehend / You showed me why I can’t be f*ckin’ ’round with love,” Trippie Redd raps on the track. He also released another song with Skye Morales back in June, “Took My Breath Away.”

What’s Causing The Multiple Delays?

Initially expected to drop on July 28, Trippie Redd’s A Love Letter To You 5 mixtape has seen a series of delays. The release date was later pushed back to Friday, August 4, though the project has yet to be released. As of today, Apple Music has listed the updated release date as Friday, August 11. As anticipation continues to build among fans, Trippie Redd has not given a direct answer for the delays.

It appears that there may be a glimmer of hope in the near future. Trippie Redd recently announced that he’s going on the road for his Take Me Away tour. It kicks off in Miami later this month. Trippie Redd’s “Love Letter” mixtape follows the release of his fifth studio album, Mansion Musik. That was released this past January. The album features guest appearances from Chief Keef, Future, Lil Baby, the late Juice Wrld, and more.

