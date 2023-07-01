Trippie Redd Drops Tracklist For “A Love Letter To You 5”

After a few weeks worth of teasing, Trippie Redd’s new album is on the way. He treated fans to a formal announcement earlier today. His second album of 2023 is set to be the 5th in his series of A Love Letter To You mixtapes. The album will be made available on August 4th and will be the first new entry in the series since 2019. Earlier today he shared the project’s official tracklist with his fans confirming that the album will run to 19 tracks. The first thing that grabbed fan’s attention were the features. Lil Wayne, Roddy Rich, The Kid LAROI, Bryson Tiller, and more will make appearances.

Last month, a leaked vinyl listing of the album’s release date popped up online. Trippie Redd later confirmed that the album was in fact set to drop on August 4th. It follows his fifth album Mansion Muzik which dropped earlier this year. The project had an absolutely stacked feature list as well. Chief Keef, Future, Juice Wrld, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, DaBaby, and many more popped up in the tracklist. The album debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200 and all of its songs have racked up millions of streams. In particular, KNIGHT CRAWLER with Juice Wrld became the album’s big hit with over 45 million Spotify streams to date.

Trippie Redd Shares Album Details

555 aug 4th https://t.co/KBotc7YHnp — Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) July 24, 2023

Many of Trippie Redd’s most beloved and commercially successful projects have also been in the Love Letter To You series. The third entry in the series dropped in 2018 and also debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200. The project has since been certified platinum. Even more successful is A Love Letter To You 4. That project dropped a year after 3, was also certified platinum, and debuted at the very top spot on the Billboard 200.

Since releasing Mansion Muzik earlier this year Trippie Redd has remained somewhat quiet. Earlier this month he popped up alongside collaborator Lil Uzi Vert at their Pink Tape party. Which song from Trippie Redd’s new album A Love Letter To You 5 are you most excited to hear? Let us know in the comment section below.

