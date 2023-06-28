In case you didn’t know, Lil Uzi Vert just announced their long-awaited new album The Pink Tape. The young star and “Just Wanna Rock” hitmaker is following up three albums they released in 2020. Early that year they dropped the highly anticipated Eternal Atake. That was followed up by the shorter and more feature-heavy LUV vs. The World 2. And later in the year, they teamed up with Future for a collaborative album called Pluto x Baby Pluto. Now the follow-up is just a few days away and Uzi is celebrating.

Last night, Lil Uzi Vert hosted a party in anticipation of The Pink Tape‘s release later this week. In the aftermath of the party, photos emerged of Uzi hanging out with fellow singer and rapper Trippie Redd. The pair have teamed up on music at least once before. Uzi appears on the song “Holy Smokes” from Trippie’s 2021 album Trip At Knight. The pair also have some unreleased music that has leaked in the past.

Lil Uzi Vert And Trippie Redd Together

Trippie Redd isn’t the only old friend that Lil Uzi Vert has reunited with recently. Yesterday an adorable new video emerged of Uzi running into interviewer Nardwuar. The pair did a timeless interview together back in 2018 that fans still reference and joke about. In the new video, they reunite to give each other hugs and express how much they’ve missed each other.

Lil Uzi Vert's album announcement did draw most of the headlines but it wasn't their only recent news. In a statement recently Uzi claimed they're a better dresser than A$AP Rocky. The claim had fans online comparing Uzi's fits to the notoriously fashionable rapper. The Pink Tape is set to be released on June 30th. The album has received a trailer and updated cover since its original announcement. Uzi also performed a song from the project at the BET Awards over the weekend.

