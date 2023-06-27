Lil Uzi Vert’s career is full of memorable moments many of which came in charming interviews. One of the best is their 2018 interview with Canadian journalist Nardwuar. The video is an absolute gold mine for memes and funny quotes. Clips and edits from their conversation are still remixed and reposted to this day. One clip in particular of Lil Uzi looking particularly scared of Nardwuar has become a fan favorite. Despite that moment the pair seem to be very good friends and reunited in a recent video.

The clip is short but it’s making the rounds because of just how wholesome it is. Lil Uzi Vert asks Nardwuar where he’s been and tells him it’s been so long since they were last together. But they quickly drop the serious tone and give Nardwuar a big hug. During the pair’s embrace, they adorably note how much they’ve missed each other. It’s a short but incredibly sweet and wholesome little moment between the two beloved figures.

Lil Uzi Vert And Nardwuar Back Together

Li Uzi Vert has been pretty busy recently. Just a few days ago they announced that their long-awaited new project The Pink Tape will be dropping very soon. The album had been teased for years but it will finally be arriving this Friday, June 30th. Alongside the news, Uzi dropped the new album cover for the project and confirmed that it will be 26 tracks long. In a strange diatribe extension of the announcement they also claimed that they dress better than A$AP Rocky.

Lil Uzi Vert also found themselves in the thick of some unexpected controversy at the BET Awards. Video of what seemed like a fight between Uzi and their partner JT surfaced online. Many fans thought it might have had something to do with Ice Spice. Since the fight, all the parties involved seem to have settled down and remained cool with each other. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert and Nardwuar’s adorable new video? Let us know in the comment section below.

