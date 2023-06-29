Lil Uzi Vert and Nardwuar’s friendship is one of the most wholesome in all of music. The two teamed up for a classic interview in 2018 which featured many memeable moments fans still share today. Clips of Uzi being strangely scared of Nardwuar still circulate. A few days ago the two ran into each other in an absolutely adorable moment. They couldn’t help but exchange a hug and tell each other how much they’ve missed one another.

Now in a new clip, Uzi takes it a step further. As the pair discuss how they can meet up in the future, Uzi makes a proposition. The “Just Wanna Rock” rapper invites Nardwuar over to his house for dinner. Included in the offer is a chance for Uzi to teach Nardwuar how to play Call Of Duty. Nardwuar seems thrilled by the invitation and instantly agrees. While there doesn’t seem to be a set date for the exchange, fans are expecting more Uzi and Nardwuar content in the future.

Lil Uzi Vert Makes Nardwuar An Offer

Lil Uzi Vert has had a pretty busy week even beyond their interactions with Nardwuar. Over the weekend they were filmed getting into a now-viral fight with partner JT. Fans initially thought it might have had something to do with Ice Spice, but both parties quickly shut that down. Uzi shouted out Ice Spice in a song they played during the award show which is off their new album The Pink Tape. Uzi announced the long-awaited new project earlier this week.

Along with the announcement of The Pink Tape Lil Uzi Vert made some strange claims. They said that they’re a better dresser than notoriously fashionable rapper A$AP Rocky which got fans’ attention. Uzi also hosted a party in celebration of the upcoming new album, which is expected to be released tomorrow. During the party, they were photographed with rapper Trippie Redd and shown patching things up with JT. What do you think about Lil Uzi Vert’s invitation to Nardwuar? Let us know in the comment section below.

