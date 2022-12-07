call of duty
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals The Origins Of Her New Lil Uzi Vert CollabThe song started in a pretty surprising place. By Lavender Alexandria
- Songs21 Savage Teams Up With d4vd For "Call Of Duty" Track "Call Me Revenge"21 Savage has returned with a new solo track.By Alexander Cole
- Music"Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3" Multiplayer Trailer Features Eminem Needle Drop"Modern Warfare 3" is due out next month.By Ben Mock
- Gaming"Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3" To Bring Back Iconic OG MW2 MapsThis new "Call Of Duty" will play on people's nostalgia.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFans Roast 21 Savage "Call Of Duty" CharacterPeople have said the skin looks more like Fif instead. By Ben Mock
- Gaming21 Savage Is Officially Getting His Own "Call Of Duty" CharacterFans will be able to purchase 21's character soon.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFans Are Loving Nicki Minaj's "Call Of Duty" OperatorPlaytime's just beginning.By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj Is A "Monster" In New Trailer For "Call Of Duty" SkinThis Barbie's packing heat.By Ben Mock
- MusicPusha T Needle Drop Hypes "Modern Warfare III" Trailer"Just So You Remember" heralds the return of Vladimir Makarov.By Ben Mock
- Gaming"Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3" Teaser Revealed: WatchThe release date for the game has also been revealed.By Alexander Cole
- GamingNicki Minaj's COD Voiceovers Are Here And Fans Are Loving ThemHer new "Warzone" character has some very memorable lines.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's Call Of Duty Character Is Armed, Dangerous, And IconicA preview of Nicki Minaj's new Call of Duty operator skin was revealed today.By Caroline Fisher
- GamingNicki Minaj & 21 Savage Rumored To Become "Call Of Duty" CharactersThe two artists may show up as "operators."By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Teases Another New Album After "Pink Tape"Lil Uzi Vert teased a new album in a recent livestream.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Invites Nardwuar To His House To Play Call Of DutyLil Uzi Vert and Nardwuar have an adorable friendship which gets even sweeter in this new video.By Lavender Alexandria
- GamingKevin Durant Gets Warzone OperatorKevin Durant is coming to Warzone 2.0By Ben Mock
- Gaming"Call Of Duty" Secures New Deal With NintendoNintendo fans are catching a huge break.By Alexander Cole
- GamingMicrosoft, Nintendo Reach 10-Year Deal For Call Of Duty RightsThe two corporations reaching the agreement is big news for "Call of Duty" players.By Isaac Fontes