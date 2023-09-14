“Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3” To Bring Back Iconic OG MW2 Maps

Call Of Duty is a gaming franchise that has become legendary. Overall, it is one of the highest-selling franchises year after year. A new game is released every Fall, and it immediately jumps to the top of the sales charts. Although some believe the series has stagnated in recent years, others still believe it has the juice. It is a game that you can spend hours on, especially if you play with friends. Moreover, the campaign is typically compelling enough to complete.

Last year, we got Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II. This is not to be confused with MW2 from back in 2009. This year, we are going to get another sequel, Modern Warfare III, which is leading to even more confusion. However, the game's developers understand the history of the Modern Warfare series, and they are looking to pay homage throughout this next title. Below, you can find a video of the game devs discussing their plans to bring back iconic maps from the OG Modern Warfare 2.

A New "Call Of Duty" Drops Soon

Maps like Highrise, Estate, Karachi, Scrapyard, Underpass, Favela, and many more will be on their way back. There are going to be a few changes made to these maps so that they fit the aesthetic of modern gaming a bit more. Although, fans will definitely love these no matter what. You will even be getting Rust, which means that the iconic Modern Warfare 1V1 map is on the horizon. Hopefully, these maps are just as good as we remember them being.

If you are interested in this new Call Of Duty game, you will be able to cop it as of November 10th. It is going to be a very good Fall for gaming. Let us know what you think of these maps, in the comments section below. Will you be copping the game? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the gaming world and beyond. We will always keep you informed.

